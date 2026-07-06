Government creating opportunities for youth to curb drug abuse – Julius Debrah

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mr Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating opportunities for young people through education, skills development and employment as part of efforts to prevent drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

According to him, the administration believes that preventing substance abuse among the youth begins by providing them with hope, purpose and meaningful opportunities.

"This administration remains focused on creating opportunities for young people through education, skills development and employment because prevention begins with hope, purpose and opportunity."

Mr Debrah made the remarks on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama during this year's commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day), which brought together government officials, security agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, and young people.

The event was held under the theme: "The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses."

He said the government remains committed to intensifying the fight against illicit drug trafficking while expanding access to treatment, recovery and reintegration services for people battling drug addiction.

Mr Debrah stressed that drug abuse should not be viewed solely as a security issue, describing it as a public health, social and developmental challenge that threatens families, communities and the future of Ghana's youth.

He called for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to tackle the menace through prevention, law enforcement, rehabilitation and innovative interventions.

Encouraging young people to make positive life choices, Mr Debrah said their future was invaluable and urged them to stay away from drugs.

"To every young Ghanaian: your future is priceless, protect it."

He further appealed to all Ghanaians to work together through vigilance, compassion and shared responsibility to build a safer, healthier and stronger nation for future generations.

"Together, through vigilance, compassion and shared responsibility, we can build a safer, healthier and stronger Ghana for generations to come," he said.

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