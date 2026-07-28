Julius Debrah’s Kwahu tourism research can unlock heritage opportunities – Davis Ansah Opoku

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has congratulated the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on successfully earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), describing the achievement as a significant contribution to the development of tourism and cultural heritage in Kwahu and Ghana.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, the MP said Dr Debrah’s research on Community Heritage and Tourism Development in Kwahu was not only an outstanding academic accomplishment but also a timely intervention that could shape the future of tourism in the area.

“Your research on Community Heritage and Tourism Development in Kwahu is not only a remarkable academic achievement but also a timely contribution to the future of our beloved Kwahu. It speaks to the enormous opportunities we have to preserve our heritage while creating sustainable economic opportunities for our people,” he stated.

Davis Ansah Opoku reiterated his long-held belief that Kwahu’s tourism potential extends far beyond the annual Easter celebrations and the internationally recognised Paragliding Festival.

According to him, while both events have helped place Kwahu on the global tourism map, they represent only a small portion of the area’s rich tourism assets.

“For many years, I have consistently advocated that Kwahu’s tourism should not be defined solely by the Easter festivities and the Paragliding Festival. We are blessed with numerous historical, cultural, and natural heritage sites that remain largely underdeveloped,” he noted.

The legislator called on Ghanaians, investors and development partners to explore investment opportunities in lesser-known attractions, including Asoboni and Nketepa, where visitors can witness the unique natural phenomenon of stones appearing to marry each other.

He stressed that developing such sites into viable tourist destinations would create employment, support local businesses and contribute significantly to the local economy.

Expressing pride in Dr Debrah’s achievement, the MP said he looked forward to working with him to translate the findings of the research into practical policies that would preserve Kwahu’s heritage and promote sustainable tourism.

“I sincerely look forward to the day we will drive together to these heritage sites and discuss how the findings of your research can help shape practical policies and investments that will preserve our heritage, promote tourism, and create opportunities for the people of Kwahu,” he said, before concluding: “Congratulations once again, Hon. Julius Debrah, PhD. May God continue to grant you wisdom, strength, and good health as you continue to serve our nation with distinction.”

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