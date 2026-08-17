Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov praises Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy during meeting with Ablakwa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has praised the leadership and legacy of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, highlighting his pivotal role in the decolonisation of Africa and his enduring popularity in Russia.

Mr Lavrov made the remarks during a high-level meeting with Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, August 17, 2026.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mr Lavrov described Dr Nkrumah as a respected historical figure in Russia, where his contribution to Africa’s liberation and independence continues to command admiration.

Dr Nkrumah, who became Ghana’s first Prime Minister in 1957 and later its first President, was a leading advocate for African unity and played a prominent role in the continent’s anti-colonial struggle.

Mr Lavrov also paid tribute to former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, describing his leadership of the world body as wise and balanced.

He said Mr Annan’s approach was strongly aligned with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, underscoring the former UN chief’s contribution to international diplomacy and multilateralism.

The meeting between Mr Lavrov and Mr Ablakwa is expected to focus on a range of issues, including developments in Ghana, continental affairs and broader areas of bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Russia.

The engagement comes as Accra and Moscow continue to explore opportunities to deepen relations across areas of mutual interest.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, which provided details of the meeting, said the discussions formed part of ongoing high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

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