Ensuring inclusive participation: Why the NPP must fully adopt EC proxy voting guidelines

Ebenezer Wepari

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for pivotal internal elections, the question of how to ensure the broadest possible participation of its membership has taken center stage. Central to this discussion is the mechanism of proxy voting—a vital instrument for democratic participation that ensures the voices of those unable to be physically present at the ballot box are still heard.

Understanding Proxy Voting

Proxy voting is a democratic process that allows an eligible voter who is unable to attend a polling station to appoint another person (the "proxy") to cast a vote on their behalf. In the context of political party organization, it serves as an essential safeguard against disenfranchisement, ensuring that logistical or geographical barriers do not silence a member's right to participate in the party’s decision-making process.

For a global organization like the NPP, with external branches spanning various continents, proxy voting is not merely a technical convenience—it is a lifeline for inclusivity. It recognizes that a member’s contribution to the party is not tethered to their physical presence in Ghana.

The Case for Aligning with EC Guidelines

During the meeting of external branches held on September 26th with the Director of External Affairs, a critical point was raised: the need for the party’s proxy voting forms and procedures to align strictly with the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana’s established guidelines.

Currently, the EC’s framework is robust and clear. According to the EC, any registered voter is qualified to serve as a proxy, with no restrictions regarding their geographical location or constituency. A member based in Finland, for instance, should have the liberty to appoint a proxy from a Russia branch or even from the Kpandai Constituency in Ghana. By adopting this flexible approach, the NPP would eliminate unnecessary regional or branch-specific bottlenecks that threaten to disenfranchise our dedicated overseas members.

The Risk of Disenfranchisement

If the party fails to apply these guidelines comprehensively, we risk a "watered-down" version of democracy. The EC guidelines stipulate that a proxy can represent only one voter. If the party’s internal rules are overly restrictive—or fail to provide a clear, standardized path for proxy registration—we risk a scenario where a singular traveler from a branch can only assist one person, leaving dozens of others unable to cast their votes.

If we do not meticulously implement these standards ahead of the October 3rd elections, the very purpose of proxy voting—to ensure full participation—will be defeated. We cannot claim to be a party of all our members if we build walls around the voting process that effectively silence our external branches.

Recommendation: Toward a Global Standard

To ensure the integrity of our internal polls and the satisfaction of our membership, I recommend the following:

Full Harmonization: The NPP Secretariat should formally adopt and circulate the EC’s proxy voting criteria as the absolute standard for all internal elections involving external branches. Streamlined Documentation: We should move toward a digital, standardized proxy application process that allows for early verification of the "proxy" voter’s status, ensuring that no eligible vote is lost due to administrative delays or confusion. Proactive Communication: The party must explicitly state that there are no geographical limitations on who can be appointed as a proxy, provided they are a registered voter. This clarity will empower members to organize their representation long before the deadline.

The strength of the NPP lies in its members. By embracing the EC’s proxy voting guidelines, we are not just following rules; we are honoring the democratic rights of our members in the diaspora.

Let us ensure that on October 3rd, every voice is heard, and every vote counts.

By Wepari Ebenezer, Chairman, NPP Russia

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.