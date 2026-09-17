British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo reportedly dies at 44

Audio By Carbonatix
British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo has reportedly died at the age of 44, with tributes beginning to emerge from friends, fans and figures within the UK music scene.
News of his death emerged on Thursday, September 17, 2026, after UK-based car customiser Kream shared an emotional tribute to the rapper on Instagram, describing Sway as a personal friend and a pioneer of the UK rap scene.
Kream revealed that he and Sway had remained in contact in recent months, supporting each other through personal and health-related challenges while also navigating fatherhood.
According to the tribute, Sway leaves behind four children, two sons and two daughters.
Born Derek Andrew Safo in London to Ghanaian parents, Sway became one of the notable figures in the development of British hip hop during the 2000s. He first gained widespread recognition with tracks including "On My Own" and "Little Derek" before releasing his debut album, This Is My Demo, in 2006.
His career also included collaborations with international artists and producers, while his Ghanaian heritage remained an important part of his artistic identity. His 2008 song "Black Stars" celebrated prominent Ghanaians in the diaspora.
Sway also collaborated with Ghanaian artistes, including Sarkodie, further connecting his UK hip hop career with Ghana's music scene.
He won a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop in 2005 and later became the first UK rapper to win a BET Hip Hop Award, establishing himself as one of the early British rap acts to gain significant international recognition.
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