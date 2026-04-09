Dr. Dre joins Forbes billionaires list as second-richest hip-hop artist with $1 billion fortune

Forbes has officially placed Dr. Dre on its 2026 World’s Billionaires list, estimating the hip-hop and business heavyweight’s net worth at $1 billion.

The new ranking, published on April 7, marks a major milestone for the 61-year-old star, whose wealth was built through music, production and the sale of Beats by Dre.

The Forbes update also puts Dr. Dre in rare company.

According to the publication’s latest celebrity billionaire rankings, he is now one of only six musicians on the list, alongside Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

Forbes also identifies Jay-Z as the world’s wealthiest musician, with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

This makes Dr. Dre the second-richest hip-hop artist behind Jay-Z.

The new status closes a long-running conversation around Dr. Dre’s fortune, which has been discussed for years since the sale of Beats and his continued influence in music and entertainment.

The recognition is another reminder of how far Dre’s career has travelled from Compton to the top of global music and business.

Forbes describes him as a self-made American with a fortune strong enough to place him among the world’s richest people and one of the very few musicians to cross the billion-dollar mark.

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