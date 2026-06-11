Bawumia holds talks with British High Commissioner in Accra

Former Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has held a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana at his residence in Accra, describing the engagement as a productive discussion on strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

In a statement following the meeting, Dr. Bawumia said the discussions focused on the long-standing partnership between Ghana and the United Kingdom and explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in the next phase of Ghana’s development agenda.

He highlighted the role of the UK-Ghana Business Council in strengthening economic ties, noting that strategic cooperation under the platform had contributed to unlocking key investments that supported critical infrastructure development in Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia, who previously co-chaired the council as Vice President, emphasized that such partnerships remain essential for driving sustainable economic growth and attracting foreign investment.

He also expressed appreciation to the British High Commissioner for commending what he described as efforts to elevate political discourse by focusing on policy-driven engagement rather than personal attacks.

The former Vice President reiterated the importance of maintaining constructive political dialogue, adding that national development is best advanced through ideas and policy-focused discussions.

The meeting is part of ongoing engagements aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Ghana and international partners.

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