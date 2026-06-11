Mexico beat South Africa in dramatic World Cup opener as three players sent off

Mexico got the 2026 World Cup underway by comfortably beating South Africa 2-0, in a match that saw three players sent off.

The outstanding Julian Quinones scored the opening goal of the tournament and almost added a second before half-time.

South Africa’s Yaya Sithole was sent off after the break for bringing down Brian Gutiérrez, with Mexico’s legendary striker Raul Jimenez adding the second.

Things went from bad to worse for South Africa when Themba Zwane was dismissed for violent conduct. But he wasn’t the last player to go, with Mexican defender Cesar Montes receiving the same punishment for a clumsy challenge in stoppage time.

Mexico are now unbeaten in their last eight World Cup openers, winning six and drawing two since losing 1-0 against Norway in their first game in 1994.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.