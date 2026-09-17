Softcare FM Manufacturing donates to KATH Mother and Baby Unit, launches maternal health initiative

Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited, a leading producer of hygiene and personal care in Ghana, has donated essential hygiene products to the Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The donation exercise saw the company, a subsidiary of the Sunda International Investment Group, present assorted baby care and feminine hygiene products to support postnatal mothers and their newborn babies.

The company also used the occasion to officially launch its Maternal and Child Healthcare Initiative, a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes across the country.

Sales and Marketing Manager of Sunda International, Thomas Junior, said the gesture underscores the company's commitment to community welfare beyond business.

He explained that Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited remains dedicated not only to providing quality and affordable hygiene products to Ghanaians but also to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Junior added that the company believes no mother should struggle to access basic hygiene products during and after childbirth, hence the decision to intervene and support vulnerable mothers at KATH.

"As a company that champions the well-being of mothers and babies, we believe it is our responsibility to support healthcare facilities like KATH that are at the forefront of saving lives. This donation is our small way of easing the burden on mothers and contributing to safe motherhood," the representative stated.

Beyond the presentation of items, the team from Softcare FM, in collaboration with health professionals at the MBU, organized a practical health education session for postnatal mothers.

The mothers were taken through best practices in handling newborns, including how to properly carry, dress and undress babies, how to manage diaper changes when babies soil themselves, and general hygiene tips to prevent infections.

Health officials at the Unit emphasized the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, regular hand washing, and keeping the baby's environment clean to promote healthy growth.

Renowned Ghanaian actress and official brand ambassador for Softcare FM, Nana Ama McBrown, interacted with the mothers and urged them to take the education seriously.

She called on the mothers to adhere strictly to the advice and instructions given by health officials and childcare experts to ensure the safety, health and well-being of their newborn babies.

"I am happy to be part of this worthy cause. As mothers, we must pay attention to everything the nurses teach us about our babies. Let's use the products well and keep our babies clean and safe at all times," she advised.

The Neonatal Specialist and Head Nurse at Mother and Baby Unit, Christiana Ampofowaa Acquah, expressed gratitude to Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited for the timely intervention, describing it as a much-needed support for many vulnerable mothers who access the facility.

She noted that the donation will not only help reduce the financial burden on new mothers but will also complement the hospital's efforts to provide quality maternal and neonatal care.

According to her, the mood in the ward before the donation was one of despair, with many mothers struggling to cope with emotional and financial challenges.

"Some of the mothers were sad and some were even crying inside the ward, but after this donation event, I can see that a lot of them are happy," she said.

Christiana therefore called on other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture of Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited by extending support to the unit.

She noted that the MBU of KATH still requires significant support, as many of the mothers are unable to settle their medical bills and provide for other basic needs for themselves and their babies.

She stressed that sustained assistance from the corporate world would go a long way to improve care delivery and reduce the burden on vulnerable mothers at the hospital.

The MBU of KATH remains one of the busiest maternal health units in the country, serving thousands of mothers and babies from the Ashanti Region and beyond.

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