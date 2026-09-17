NPP urges delegates to verify eligibility ahead of October 3 national officers elections

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on delegates to visit the NPP official website to verify their eligibility for the October 3 National Delegates Conference.

It asked them to click on "Verification" on the navigation bar and enter their phone number or voter ID number to receive a One-Time Password (OTP).

It said that upon entering the OTP, the delegates would be able to check their eligibility.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 16, the Chairman of the NOEC, Frederick Opare-Ansah, said that where the details entered do not correspond to a member on the party's records, “the user will be prompted accordingly.”

He said the final delegates register had been completed and would be available for collection by aspirants or their authorised representatives from today.

He noted that the completion of the register represented another important milestone in preparations for the election.

Mr Opare-Ansah said the committee also held an engagement with aspirants and their representatives as preparations continue towards the delegates conference and election of national officers.

“The meeting provided an opportunity for the NOEC to brief aspirants on the final rules, regulations, guidelines, and operational arrangements for the elections and to address outstanding matters requiring clarification ahead of the conference,” he stated.

Conduct of elections

He said the election would be conducted by the Electoral Commission under the supervision of the NOEC and in accordance with the rules, regulations and guidelines provided by the NOEC.

“The NOEC continues to work closely with the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service on the detailed arrangements necessary to ensure an orderly, secure and transparent electoral process,” he said.

He said that, as part of measures to ensure transparency and provide aspirants with appropriate representation at critical stages of the electoral process, aspirants have been requested to submit the names of their printing agents who will monitor the printing of ballot papers on their behalf.

“Aspirants are also required to submit the names and photographs of their polling agents to enable the necessary identification, accreditation and access arrangements to be completed ahead of election day.

Mr Opare-Ansah said proxy voting would be permitted for the election, stressing that “a detailed proxy voting framework has been developed to govern eligibility, applications, verification, approval and the eventual exercise of proxy votes.”

He said the NOEC would directly oversee and undertake the administration and implementation of the proxy voting framework, assisted by its secretariat.

“The process will culminate in the publication of the final proxy register on September 27.

We urge all delegates wishing to utilise the proxy arrangement to comply strictly with the published guidelines and timelines,” he added.

He reiterated the commitment of the NOEC to providing a fair, transparent, orderly and credible process for all aspirants and delegates.

“At this stage, our collective responsibility is to ensure that the remaining preparations are completed successfully and that the conference proceeds peacefully and efficiently,” he said.

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