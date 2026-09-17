Wa East MP, Assembly hand over three equipped health facilities

The Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, in collaboration with the Wa East District Assembly, has handed over three fully furnished health facilities to the Ghana Health Service to improve access to healthcare and help reduce maternal and infant mortality.

The facilities include a new Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Yaala No. 2, an expanded CHPS compound at Chaggu, and a newly constructed maternity and children’s ward at the Loggu Health Centre.

They have been equipped with medical furniture, reclining and examination beds, delivery beds and accessories, mechanised boreholes and motorbikes to support outreach services and emergency response.

Wa East is one of the largest and sparsely populated districts in the Upper West Region, with poor road networks and long distances between communities making access to healthcare difficult.

Speaking during a tour of the facilities, Dr Jasaw said the investment was intended to strengthen primary healthcare while residents await the completion and upgrading of higher-level facilities.

“Wa East is one of the most sparse districts. The landmass is huge, and movement between communities is a challenge because of poor road networks. Consequently, access to healthcare remains difficult for many residents.”

He said the stalled Agenda 111 hospital project at Funsi, which he said was about 35% complete, had reinforced the need to expand strategically located CHPS compounds.

“When primary healthcare is located in strategic places, our people don't have to travel far; their conditions can be stabilised so that referrals can be done safely without avoidable deaths,” he added.

Dr Jasaw said collaboration between his office and the District Assembly had resulted in six health facilities being delivered in the district within the past one-and-a-half years.

At Chaggu, the District Chief Executive, Adamu Yakubu, said the facility was completed ahead of schedule.

“The sod for this project was cut on May 21, 2026, with a contractual completion timeline of six months. Remarkably, the contractor completed and delivered the project in less than four months,” he said.

At the Loggu Health Centre, the new ward is expected to ease congestion that previously forced male, female and paediatric patients to share a single room.

The Sub-District In-Charge and Paediatric Nurse, Ezekiel Nagben, said staff had previously managed patients in cramped conditions.

“We had only one detention room with four beds for every case—men, women, and children all crowded together,” he said.

“With this new block, we can comfortably separate children from adults and male patients from females. It is not just a building; it is a direct investment in the future of our children.”

Receiving the facilities on behalf of the Ghana Health Service, the Wa East District Director of Health Services, Dr Benjamin Amenyuri, commended the provision of equipment alongside the buildings.

He said vacated spaces at the Loggu facility would be repurposed into an emergency unit and an expanded laboratory, with plans for a surgical theatre to reduce referrals to distant urban centres.

Dr Jasaw urged the Ghana Health Service to post critical personnel, particularly midwives and paediatric nurses, to the facilities to ensure residents benefit fully from the investment.

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