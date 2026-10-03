Women in eye health gather to advance collaborative leadership and mental wellbeing

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More than 80 women working across Ghana’s eye health sector have called for stronger professional support networks, collaborative leadership and greater attention to mental wellbeing as essential ingredients for effective healthcare delivery.
The call emerged at a one-day Women Leading Eye Health (WLEH) Ghana workshop in Accra on September 26, which brought together ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, optical technicians, opticians, programme staff and emerging health leaders.
Held under the theme "Beyond Clinical Excellence: Collaborative Leadership and Mental Wellness for Women in Eye Health", the meeting examined how women could influence change at work, build stronger teams and sustain their own wellbeing amid the demands of healthcare delivery.
Discussions moved beyond clinical skills to the realities of professional life, including workplace pressures, burnout, psychological safety and the need for supportive environments where colleagues can learn from one another.
Participants also explored how leadership could be exercised without formal authority, stressing the influence individuals can have on workplace culture, teamwork and the wider health system.
Mental wellbeing featured prominently in the discussions, with participants considering practical ways to manage stress and create healthier working environments. The meeting also offered professionals at different stages of their careers an opportunity to exchange experiences, establish connections and explore mentorship and partnership opportunities.
Clare Szalay Timbo, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Gender Equity and Programs at Orbis Canada, which provides technical support to Women Leading Eye Health, said women needed the right support and opportunities to lead lasting change.
“Strong, resilient eye health systems require leaders who are supported and empowered,” said Timbo. “When women have opportunities to connect, learn from one another and invest in their wellbeing, they are better positioned to lead change within their organisations, communities and health systems.”
The workshop also highlighted the importance of trust and open communication within professional teams, particularly in workplaces where differences in opinion can be difficult to navigate.
“A healthy team is not one where everyone agrees; it is one where everyone feels safe enough to disagree,” said Juanita Otchewemah Aryeh, Senior Program Manager at Orbis Ghana. “Collaborative leadership and safe spaces for every team member are essential to empowering one another and working effectively.”
At the end of the workshop, participants took away practical leadership tools, wider professional networks and a renewed commitment to peer support and collaboration. They also called for sustained engagement, mentorship and further opportunities for women in eye health to share knowledge and strengthen their leadership skills.
“Leadership is not defined by a title alone,” one participant said. “Today’s conversations reminded us that every woman has the ability to influence change, support colleagues and strengthen the systems around her.”
The gathering formed part of the locally led Women Leading Eye Health initiative, a global programme that supports women across the eye health workforce through leadership development, networking, learning and community building.
The initiative seeks to amplify women’s voices, expand pathways to leadership and contribute to more equitable and resilient eye health systems worldwide.
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