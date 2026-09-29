Buem MP Kofi Adams raises alarm over flooding, damaged roads in constituency

The Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams, says his constituency has also been severely affected by flooding that has overwhelmed several communities in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

The flooding, which occurred over the weekend, has displaced more than 3,000 residents in the Hohoe Municipality, with more than 400 homes reportedly affected after the River Dayi overflowed its banks.

Several communities along the river have been affected, with Hohoe Zongo among the worst-hit areas. More than half of the community is reported to have been submerged, forcing residents to flee their homes as floodwaters swept through neighbourhoods and damaged properties.

Speaking on Joy FM on Tuesday, September 29, Mr Adams described the situation as “pretty terrible”, saying many residents had been left without shelter after their homes and properties were affected.

He explained that Buem and Hohoe had been heavily affected partly because of their proximity to Togo and the River Dayi, which originates in the mountainous areas along the Ghana-Togo border and flows through Buem, Hohoe and the North and South Dayi areas.

According to Mr Adams, the flooding followed days of heavy rainfall in Togo, which caused water levels in the River Dayi to rise significantly and resulted in widespread destruction in communities along its course.

“The situation is pretty terrible. Many more people, as we speak, don’t have shelter over their heads,” he said.

Bridge collapse, damaged roads

Despite the extent of the flooding, Mr Adams said no deaths had been recorded so far. He attributed this to the prompt intervention of security personnel and community members who helped manage the situation and evacuate affected residents.

A major concern has been the collapse of a bridge, which has disrupted movement and connectivity between some communities.

Mr Adams said the bridge collapsed early in the morning when there were relatively few people around.

He indicated that two or three people may have sustained injuries but stressed that the incident could have resulted in a much higher number of casualties had it occurred at a busier time.

The flooding has also washed away sections of roads, cutting off links between some communities and making it difficult for residents to move between affected areas.

Mr Adams said the Roads Minister responded after being alerted to the situation and immediately contacted the regional directors of the Ghana Highways Authority in the Oti and Volta Regions.

Contractors already working on roads in the affected areas were subsequently mobilised, together with their engineers, to assist with emergency works and restore access to affected communities.

Emergency response

The response has also involved the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security agencies, while community members and private individuals have offered accommodation to some displaced residents.

Mr Adams said authorities were awaiting a full assessment of the extent of the damage to determine the additional interventions required.

Beyond the damage to roads and bridges, he said efforts were also being made to prevent a possible water-related health crisis in the affected communities.

“We have engaged Ghana Water to supply strategic water to some areas so that people don’t depend on their traditional sources of water, which are the streams,” he said.

He also called on NADMO officials to sensitise residents on the need to boil water before drinking or using it.

Hohoe MP appeals for support.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, has appealed for urgent support for residents affected by the floods.

“It’s overwhelming. The MP and the MCE alone cannot; in fact, we are not able to. We are calling for support,” he said.

The ongoing interventions are expected to help restore damaged road links and improve access to communities that have been cut off by the flooding.

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