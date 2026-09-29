Hohoe MCE appeals for more relief supplies as flooding displaces residents

The Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive in the Volta Region, Prosper Kumi, has appealed for more relief supplies for residents affected by flooding, saying their needs remain urgent despite donations received so far.

The appeal came as the MCE received relief items from A1 Restaurant on behalf of affected residents through the municipal assembly.

The MCE thanked the restaurant for its support and urged other organisations and individuals to assist.

Listen to the MCE below

Floodwaters in Hohoe are reported to be rising as rainwater continues to flow into the area from parts of neighbouring Togo.

The Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpor, earlier said more than 700 residents were sheltering in classrooms after the flooding damaged or destroyed homes and washed away belongings.

READ ALSO: Hohoe flood: Over 700 residents seek shelter in classrooms, MP appeals for help

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.