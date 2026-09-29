Roads Minister urges motorists to drive cautiously on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has appealed to motorists using the Accra-Kumasi Highway to exercise patience and drive cautiously as the government works to address congestion and improve the road.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 29, Mr Agbodza said the existing road had exceeded its capacity for many years, making it increasingly difficult for motorists to maintain a consistent pace, particularly amid heavy traffic.
He said the congestion on the highway sometimes compelled some drivers to make dangerous manoeuvres in an attempt to navigate through traffic, with such actions occasionally ending in accidents.
According to the minister, the situation makes it necessary for motorists to exercise greater caution while the government works towards addressing the challenges on the road.
“It’s obvious the capacity of the existing Accra-Kumasi Highway exceeded way back, and you will just notice that drivers are struggling to drive at a consistent pace on the road,” Mr Agbodza said.
He explained that congestion was one of the factors contributing to risky driving on the highway, as some motorists attempted to overtake or manoeuvre through traffic in ways that could put themselves and other road users at risk.
“On many occasions the congestion is what causes some drivers to try dangerous manoeuvres that unfortunately ends up in disaster sometimes,” he said.
Mr Agbodza said the government was working to address the challenges on the Accra-Kumasi Highway while improvements to the road and the expressway are pursued.
He thanked the highways authorities, consultants, and contractors involved in the project for the work undertaken so far and for returning to the site.
The minister said the inspection formed part of efforts to assess the condition of the road and the progress of work.
With work ongoing to address the pressure on the highway, Mr Agbodza called on motorists to exercise restraint, particularly when confronted with slow-moving traffic.
He also cautioned that completing the rehabilitation of the highway should not be seen as a licence to disregard road safety rules or drive recklessly.
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