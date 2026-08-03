Seven casualties recorded after fiery collision on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Seven people have been recorded as casualties following a serious road traffic collision involving a fuel tanker, an STC passenger bus and two other vehicles at Birimso Bridge on the N6 Highway on Monday, August 3.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the crash, which occurred along the Accra-Kumasi Highway, involved a fuel tanker, a Mitsubishi Pick-Up with registration number GE-8602-17, a Kia Sorento with registration number GT-8601-14, and an STC Bus registered GS-7050-22.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the collision triggered a major fire outbreak, resulting in the complete destruction of the fuel tanker, the STC Bus and the Mitsubishi Pick-Up. The Kia Sorento also sustained extensive damage.

Seven individuals were affected in the incident, comprising two females and five males. Two of the victims were reported to have sustained injuries, although details of their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Firefighters from the Bunso Fire Station, led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADOI) Samuel Doe, and personnel from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, under the leadership of ADOI Moses Quaye, responded to the emergency and worked to contain the fire.

Police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Kibi were also deployed to the scene to assist with traffic control and ensure the safety of motorists.

The emergency teams managed to bring the situation under control, while efforts continued to completely extinguish the remaining flames and clear the area.

Authorities have urged motorists and other road users travelling on the Accra-Kumasi Highway to cooperate with fire officers and other emergency personnel at the scene as they work to restore normal traffic flow and ensure public safety.

The cause of the collision and the circumstances leading to the fire are yet to be established.

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