Commuters stranded as train derails after crushing stray cattle at Avenor

Scores of rail commuters were left stranded during the Thursday morning rush hour when a passenger train operating on the Tema–Accra line derailed after crashing into stray livestock.

The near-fatal incident occurred at exactly 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, 21 May 2026, completely paralysing mass transit operations along the busy coastal rail corridor and forcing panicked passengers to scramble out of the carriages for safety.

The Rush-Hour Collision

According to eyewitness accounts and railway officials, the passenger train had just departed the Avenor station and was building up momentum toward its next stop at the Odaw Station when the driver suddenly encountered two cows standing directly on the tracks.

Despite immediate braking manoeuvres, the heavy locomotive struck the stray animals at full force. The impact killed both cattle instantly and triggered a structural shudder through the train, forcing the front carriages to slip off the steel tracks and dig into the gravel ballast.

The immediate aftermath saw the suspension of all train services along the Accra–Tema network.

With the train immobilised and blocking the single-line track, scores of commuters, mostly traders bound for the central business district and informal workers, were forced to disembark into the early morning heat, stranded with no immediate alternative transport.

Encroachment and Safety Under Scrutiny

The accident has once again thrown a spotlight on the chronic safety vulnerabilities plaguing Ghana's urban rail network. The Avenor stretch has long been flagged by urban planners as a high-risk zone due to rampant encroachment, informal settlements, and open-air livestock rearing directly along the railway reservations.

Engineers from the Ghana Railway Development Authority and the Ghana Railway Company Limited were quickly dispatched to the scene to assess the structural damage to the tracks and coordinate the technical recovery of the derailed carriages.

Officials have confirmed that normal service on the line will remain suspended until the tracks are thoroughly inspected for alignment warps and cleared of debris.

A full-scale investigation has been launched into the systemic failure to keep livestock away from active high-speed rail corridors, with authorities vowing to enforce strict laws against owners of stray animals along the tracks.

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