NFA boss Kafui Danku launches long-awaited film fund

The National Film Authority (NFA) has officially unveiled its Film Development Fund, a landmark initiative aimed at tackling financing difficulties and fostering long-term growth within Ghana’s film sector.

The launch event, held on Wednesday, May 20, at Silverbird Cinema in Accra, also featured the inauguration of the Film Development Fund Management Committee and the Film Classification Committee, both expected to enhance oversight and regulation across the industry.

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, NFA Chief Executive Officer Kafui Danku described the initiative as a transformative step for the country’s film ecosystem.

“The establishment of the Film Development Fund is one of the most significant institutional interventions towards addressing a long-standing challenge within the industry, particularly in the area of financing and investment support,” she stated.

She explained that the Fund is designed to empower filmmakers, producers, distributors, exhibitors, content creators, and other industry stakeholders by helping them establish stronger and more sustainable enterprises.

“The Fund is therefore intended to create opportunities for filmmakers, producers, distributors, exhibitors, content creators, and industry entrepreneurs to grow more sustainable businesses, create jobs, expand audiences, and increase the global visibility of Ghanaian stories and content,” she added.

Kafui Danku further emphasised that the continued progress of Ghana’s film industry would rely on a united effort to build a supportive environment driven by sound policies, innovation, audience engagement, and strategic partnerships.

“The National Film Authority recognises that the future of the industry depends on how well we all can collectively contribute to creating an enabling environment with the right set of regulations to ensure development through audience engagement, access, innovation and strategic partnerships,” she said.

She noted that the inauguration of the two committees was a crucial aspect of the event, as both bodies are expected to promote accountability, transparency, and effective governance within the industry.

“This is why the inauguration of the Film Development Fund Management Committee and the Film Classification Committee is critical for today’s event,” she noted, adding, “two important committees that would support governance, transparency, accountability, and regulatory advancement of the industry.”

According to the NFA CEO, the Film Development Fund Management Committee will supervise the strategic management of the Fund, while the Film Classification Committee will oversee responsible content production and uphold standards within Ghana’s growing film landscape.

Film Development Fund Management Committee

The members of the newly inaugurated committee are:

Mawuko Kweku Afadzinu – Chairperson

Kafui Danku-Pitcher – Executive Secretary

Samuel D. Clarkson Acheampong – Member

George Bosompim – Member

Selassie Ibrahim – Member

Michael Owusu-Ansah – Member

Augustine Abbey – Member

Gyasiwa Ansah – Member

Kofi Adinkra – Member

Film Classification Committee

The Film Classification Committee is made up of:

Joseph K. Amoah – Chairperson

Lord Adama Akwetey Kanyi – Member

Gilbert Ekow Ampah – Member

Dr. Baba Haruna – Member

Very Rev. Helena Opoku-Sarkodie – Member

Issah Mahama – Member

Ototuasuo Kantamanto Oworae Agyekum III – Member

Daniel Clerk – Member

Imam Adam Musah Abubakar – Member

Karikari Bediako – Member

The introduction of the Film Development Fund represents a significant milestone in the NFA’s broader efforts to strengthen institutional backing for Ghana’s film industry and improve the global competitiveness of Ghanaian stories and creative content.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.