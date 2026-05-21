M-KOPA Ghana Impact Report reveals smartphones are unlocking health insurance and economic opportunity

M-KOPA Ghana, part of the Pan-African fintech M-KOPA group, has published its latest Impact Report, revealing how its flexible smartphone financing model is creating meaningful pathways to digital and financial inclusion for Every Day Earners across the country.

Since launching in 2021, M-KOPA Ghana has unlocked over GHS1.2 billion in credit for more than 550,000 customers, driven by an employed sales force of 3000+ direct sales agents.

Key Stats:

44% of customers accessed a product or service for the first time through M-KOPA.

36% of customers and 41% of women said their M-KOPA smartphone was their first phone,

67% accessed health insurance for the first time through the company's partnership with Turaco.

Turning connectivity into economic opportunity

With the market launch of "More than a Phone," in January 2025, a smartphone-embedded services platform that integrates affordable data access, device protection, and health insurance directly into every device, M-KOPA Ghana has accelerated its growth with operations now reaching across all 16 regions..

The bundled offering has significantly impacted customers’ lives, with the health insurance story being one of the most striking. Through M-KOPA's partnership with Turaco, health cover is bundled directly into every smartphone instalment plan, reaching customers who have never had formal protection before. Our report demonstrates the impact of embedded health coverage:43% of female customers said they chose an M-KOPA phone specifically for the health insurance, and 67% of insured customers now feel more confident handling health expenses.

"I have used the hospital cash cover through Turaco. When I fell sick ... I didn't have an income during the days I was sick in the hospital. Because they covered my hospital bills, I had cash to take care of my daily expenses." - Abraham, construction worker, long-term M-KOPA customer

The positive impact of an M-KOPA device on customers' livelihoods is clear:

55% use their device for income generation,

54% report earning more since purchasing their smartphone, and

76% say their overall quality of life has improved.

This is set against a stark regional backdrop. According to the GSMA, an entry-level smartphone costs up to 95% of a low-income earner's monthly wages in Sub-Saharan Africa, and approximately 76% of the region's population does not own a smartphone making device affordability the single biggest barrier to digital inclusion on the continent.

Expanding women's economic participation

M-KOPA Ghana is also focussed on increasing access for women, who face many barriers to entry to the digital economy. Currently, 37% of newly acquired customers are female - to accelerate the move towards opening access for more women, M-KOPA has trained agents to better engage female customers and is deploying lower-tier devices in rural and peri-urban areas where affordability remains a key barrier.

Creating opportunities for women is also a focus within its sales force, women now account for 31% of M-KOPA Ghana's more than 3,000-strong sales agent network, up from 26% in 2024. To address challenges facing female sales agents such as safety concerns, M-KOPA piloted stationary kiosks providing agents with a stable place to work. 84% of agents report they are earning more since joining and 93% saying their quality of life has improved.

"It was difficult to support my daily expenses with my previous job at a restaurant. I am a single mother, and it was difficult to take care of my daughter. Now, I have been able to take care of my daughter from senior high school to university. I can rent a place of my own." - Peace, M-KOPA Agent

"M-KOPA Ghana works to dismantle barriers to formal financial services, and this report shows what's possible when Every Day Earners get access," said Chioma D. Agogo, General Manager, M-KOPA Ghana.

"From first-time smartphone ownership to first-time health insurance, we're proving that bundling meaningful services with connectivity changes what people can achieve.”.

M-KOPA Ghana's contribution to the local economy is substantial. In 2024, the company contributed GHS 46 million in annual tax revenue and spent over GHS 382 million in local procurement. As of 2025, M-KOPA directly employs 254 people across Ghana, 37% of whom are women, and has created livelihoods for 3,000 sales agents. M-KOPA Ghana also welcomed its inaugural cohort of National Service Scheme participants in 2025, reflecting its commitment to youth employment and talent development, with an 80% retention rate among participants.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.