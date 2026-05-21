FDA intensifies checks on imported frozen chicken, meat and fish to boost food safety

The Food and Drugs Authority (Food and Drugs Authority) has intensified regulatory checks on imported frozen chicken, meat, and fish following renewed national concerns over food safety, including the recent ban on “chofi” in parts of the country.

The move forms part of stricter enforcement measures aimed at strengthening oversight of frozen food imports and protecting consumers from unsafe or substandard products on the Ghanaian market.

As part of the initiative, the FDA has engaged importers of frozen chicken, meat, and fish on mandatory site verification procedures to ensure that products entering Ghana are sourced from hygienic, regulated, and certified facilities abroad.

The Authority explained that the inspections are necessary to confirm compliance with international food safety standards, particularly in relation to production processes, storage conditions, and handling practices before shipment.

Officials say the renewed focus on imported frozen foods is intended to close gaps in the supply chain and reduce public health risks associated with unsafe food consumption.

The Food and Drugs Authority (Food and Drugs Authority) stressed that public health protection remains central to its mandate, noting that recent food safety concerns, including restrictions on certain locally consumed items such as “chofi,” have reinforced the need for stronger regulatory vigilance across both local and imported food products.

It assured the public that collaboration with importers and stakeholders will continue as part of efforts to ensure that only safe, high-quality frozen products are made available on the Ghanaian market.

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