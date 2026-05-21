Prophet John Anokye urges Christians to combine faith with financial wisdom

Renowned preacher and leadership coach, Prophet John Anokye, has urged Christians to move beyond prayer alone and embrace wisdom, discipline and strategic action to achieve financial impact and kingdom relevance.

He made the call during a two-day Prophetic Business Conference held at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi under the theme “How Money Works in the Kingdom".

The conference, organised by John Anokye Ministries (JAM), brought together ministers, entrepreneurs, professionals and young believers from different parts of the country as well as participants from the United Kingdom.

Opening the event with praise and worship, Minister Prince Adugu prepared the atmosphere for what became a practical and spiritually focused discussion on wealth creation, stewardship, obedience and networking.

Addressing participants, Prophet John Anokye shared his personal journey from a priesthood background into ministry and business mentorship, revealing that although he was raised in a strong Christian home, he initially desired to pursue law instead of ministry.

According to him, years of ministry experience, business exposure and prayer led him to discover what he described as a lack of understanding among many believers concerning kingdom economics.

He explained that wealth in the kingdom operates through principles, knowledge and stewardship, stressing that many Christians remain financially stagnant because they fail to apply practical wisdom alongside their faith.

Prophet Anokye further stated that money should not be viewed as evil but rather as a tool for advancing divine purpose and solving problems in society.

Speaking on the second day of the conference, he cautioned believers against worshipping money while also encouraging them not to ignore its importance.

He identified character, priorities, loyalty, wisdom and discipline as key foundations necessary for financial integrity and sustainable success.

The preacher also challenged participants to build meaningful relationships and professional networks, saying many opportunities are lost because believers isolate themselves instead of connecting with people who can contribute to their growth.

“Some of the people around you may carry the opportunity you are praying for,” he told the gathering.

Prophet Anokye further emphasised that obedience to God remains more important than prosperity, explaining that financial increase should be tied to purpose and assignment rather than personal ambition.

The conference also featured moments of prayer and prophetic ministration, with participants describing the sessions as impactful and transformational.

The Prophetic Business Conference, which began around 2013/2014, forms part of the long-standing vision of John Anokye Ministries (JAM) to equip believers with practical and spiritual tools for leadership, ministry and entrepreneurship.

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