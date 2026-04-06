Easter service disrupted in Nyanyano as suspected land guards storm church event

Audio By Carbonatix
Tension flared at an Easter convention organised by the Church of Pentecost in Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, after suspected land guards reportedly invaded the venue and disrupted proceedings on Sunday, April 5.
The incident occurred during a service commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which was being held at the forecourt of the community’s palace.
Eyewitness accounts indicate that the attackers stormed the grounds, pulled down canopy tents, and ordered worshippers to vacate the area.
Reports suggest that the disturbance may be linked to chieftaincy tensions in the area.
The church had reportedly invited two rival chiefs of Gomoa Nyanyano to attend the programme, but only one faction was present. Members aligned with the opposing side are alleged to have mobilised the attackers to interrupt the event.
Security personnel from the Central East Regional Police Command were quickly deployed to the scene, restoring order and preventing the situation from escalating further.
Despite the intervention, no arrests have been made so far, as investigations continue into the incident.
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