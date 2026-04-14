Me Boafo Foundation impacts over 800 lives in Adiembra through Easterfest interventions

The Me Boafo Foundation has successfully implemented a series of impactful social interventions in Adiembra, West Akim Municipality, as part of its Easterfest 2026 celebrations, directly benefiting over 800 residents.

Held under the theme “Clean Water, Healthy Community,” the initiative focused on improving access to portable water, healthcare, and social support for underserved members of the community.

The programme commenced on Friday, April 3, with the commissioning of a borehole project expected to serve more than 500 residents.

The intervention addresses a long-standing challenge to access to clean, safe drinking water in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of Adiembra expressed appreciation to the foundation for the timely support.

“This project is a blessing to our people. For years, accessing clean water has been a major challenge. Today, we have relief and renewed hope,” he stated, urging the community to maintain the facility for future generations.

In addition to the water project, the foundation organised a free health screening exercise that attended to over 300 beneficiaries, offering services including blood pressure checks, glucose testing, and general consultations.

The Me Boafo Easter Boutique also provided clothing and essential items to the less privileged in a dignified setting, allowing beneficiaries to freely select items of their choice.

Speaking at the event, the Founder & Executive Director of the foundation, Dr Emmanuel Obiri Addo, emphasised the importance of sustainable impact.

“These initiatives represent life, improved health, and renewed opportunity. Our goal is to build communities where dignity and well-being are restored,” he remarked.

The Co-founder & Director of the foundation, Dr Maxwell Okpoti Mensah, also expressed appreciation to partners and volunteers who contributed to the programme's success.

“We are deeply grateful to all our sponsors and the entire Me Boafo team whose dedication made this impact possible,” he said.

The Easterfest programme also featured a community health walk, a thanksgiving service, and children-focused activities aimed at promoting unity and wellness.

The Me Boafo Foundation continues to align its interventions with key development priorities in health, education, and poverty alleviation, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable community transformation and strategically contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 1, 3, and 4 in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.