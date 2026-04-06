Easter gesture: Ablakwa settles medical bills for 85 North Tongu constituents

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has paid the medical bills of 85 constituents receiving treatment in various health facilities across the constituency.
The gesture, which the Minister for Foreign Affairs described as part of the Easter spirit, covered patients admitted at Battor Catholic Hospital, St. Anne’s Polyclinic at Tagadzi, Juapong Health Centre, VRA Hospital in Akosombo, Fodzoku Health Centre, Mafi Dedukope Health Centre, Mafi Adidome Health Centre and Podoe Health Centre.
Mr Ablakwa also disclosed that, in collaboration with partners, two additional hospitals are currently under construction in the constituency to further improve access to healthcare for residents.
He expressed his well wishes to the beneficiaries, praying for their swift recovery, and in a Facebook post on Monday, April 6, noted that the teachings of Christ on compassion and caring for one another continue to guide his leadership approach.
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