You are treasures to Ghana, we value you – Ablakwa assures returnees from South Africa

The Government has assured Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks that they remain valued citizens whose contributions to national development are deeply appreciated.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, gave the assurance on Saturday night when he welcomed the second batch of about 340 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa at the Accra International Airport.

Addressing the returnees, many of whom were forced to abandon businesses, homes, and investments due to the attacks, Mr Ablakwa said the Government viewed them not as victims or burdens, but as valuable national assets deserving of protection and support.

“To us, you are not any of what those misguided elements have tried to portray you. To us, you are not troublemakers. To us, you are not criminals. To us, you are not people who are unwanted and have nothing to offer. You are treasures, you are special, you are our kinsmen, and we value you,” he stated.

The Minister said President John Dramani Mahama had demonstrated exceptional leadership and compassion by ensuring that no Ghanaian citizen was left stranded or exposed to danger.

He said the evacuation exercise reflected the Government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians wherever they resided and reaffirmed the principle that every citizen mattered.

Mr Ablakwa noted that although many of the returnees had lost businesses and properties accumulated over several years, they had returned home safely, which was the most important consideration.

“You have lost property, you have lost assets, you have left your businesses behind, but nothing comes anywhere near life. Once you have life, there is hope,” he said.

The Minister rejected suggestions that Ghanaians living abroad were less deserving of government attention because they had chosen to seek opportunities abroad.

He said such views ignored the enormous economic contribution of the Ghanaian diaspora to national development.

According to him, remittances from Ghanaians abroad reached a record US$7.8 billion last year, making them the second-largest source of foreign exchange earnings after gold exports.

He explained that diaspora contributions had surpassed earnings from several key sectors of the economy and continued to support countless families and communities across the country.

“Ghanaians in the diaspora are not selfish. They send remittances home and take care of their families. If they are in distress, all of us must stand up for them, defend them, protect them, and take them out of harm’s way.”Mr Ablakwa said.

He described the returnees as hardworking individuals whose sacrifices had benefited both their families and the nation and assured them that the Government would support their reintegration.

The Minister disclosed that efforts were underway to facilitate employment opportunities for those willing to work upon their return.

He said a government initiative seeking support from local businesses and entrepreneurs had already secured approximately 200 job opportunities for affected persons.

Among the companies that had responded positively were Engineers and Planners Limited, which had offered 100 jobs, as well as telecommunications companies and other private-sector organisations.

Mr Ablakwa encouraged the returnees not to lose confidence in Ghana despite the difficulties they had experienced.

He urged them to channel the same entrepreneurial spirit, determination, and commitment that enabled them to establish businesses abroad into opportunities available in Ghana.

“Others are coming to Ghana, investing and establishing businesses here. Believe that you can also make it in Ghana, and you will make it in Ghana,” he told them.

The Minister further praised the evacuees' conduct throughout the repatriation process.

He revealed that, at the request of South African authorities, security agencies from both countries had jointly screened and vetted all persons being evacuated.

The exercise, he said, was intended to verify whether any Ghanaian nationals were wanted for criminal offences.

Mr Ablakwa said the outcome had made Ghana proud.

“Not a single Ghanaian has been arrested. Not one. It confirms that Ghanaians are law-abiding and that you are not criminals as some people sought to portray you,” he stated.

He commended the returnees for upholding Ghana's good name and serving as worthy ambassadors of the country despite the challenges they faced.

Mr Ablakwa announced that the final batch of evacuees was expected to arrive on Sunday, bringing the total number of Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa to nearly 1,000.

He assured the returnees that the Government would continue to provide support through healthcare, psychosocial counselling, employment assistance, and efforts to secure compensation for properties and investments lost during the attacks.

The Minister urged them to remain hopeful and optimistic about the future, stressing that Ghana stood ready to support them as they rebuilt their lives.

“We are honoured to have you back in our midst. You are valued, you are appreciated, and Ghana is proud of you,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.