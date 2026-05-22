National

Ghana to launch first electronic visa system on Africa Day – Ablakwa announces

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  22 May 2026 12:54pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana is set to introduce its first electronic visa system on Monday, May 25, 2026, in a move aimed at simplifying travel procedures and boosting tourism and business opportunities in the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama will officially launch the e-Visa platform on Africa Day.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 22, Mr Ablakwa described the initiative as part of Ghana’s efforts to improve accessibility for international travellers and modernise the country’s immigration processes.

“President Mahama set to launch Ghana’s first e-Visa service on Africa Day — Monday, May 25, 2026. Ghana’s warm digital handshake with the world,” he wrote.

The Foreign Affairs Minister further announced that African travellers will not be required to pay visa fees under the new arrangement, which he said reflects Ghana’s commitment to promoting regional integration and easier movement across the continent.

“Africans will not pay visa fees. Ghana is certainly open for business & tourism,” he added.

Government officials say the new digital visa platform will allow travellers to complete visa applications online while strengthening security and vetting procedures at Ghana’s entry points.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier indicated that the Cabinet approved the e-Visa policy as part of broader reforms to improve efficiency within Ghana’s travel and immigration systems.

Authorities believe the initiative will help position Ghana as a more attractive destination for tourism, trade and investment, while reinforcing the country’s image as a stable and technology-driven economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group