Ghana to launch first electronic visa system on Africa Day – Ablakwa announces

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is set to introduce its first electronic visa system on Monday, May 25, 2026, in a move aimed at simplifying travel procedures and boosting tourism and business opportunities in the country.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama will officially launch the e-Visa platform on Africa Day.
In a Facebook post on Friday, May 22, Mr Ablakwa described the initiative as part of Ghana’s efforts to improve accessibility for international travellers and modernise the country’s immigration processes.
“President Mahama set to launch Ghana’s first e-Visa service on Africa Day — Monday, May 25, 2026. Ghana’s warm digital handshake with the world,” he wrote.
The Foreign Affairs Minister further announced that African travellers will not be required to pay visa fees under the new arrangement, which he said reflects Ghana’s commitment to promoting regional integration and easier movement across the continent.
“Africans will not pay visa fees. Ghana is certainly open for business & tourism,” he added.
Government officials say the new digital visa platform will allow travellers to complete visa applications online while strengthening security and vetting procedures at Ghana’s entry points.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier indicated that the Cabinet approved the e-Visa policy as part of broader reforms to improve efficiency within Ghana’s travel and immigration systems.
Authorities believe the initiative will help position Ghana as a more attractive destination for tourism, trade and investment, while reinforcing the country’s image as a stable and technology-driven economy.
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