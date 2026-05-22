Delta Air Lines marks 20 years in Ghana, poised to offer travel options amid World Cup travel boom

Delta Air Lines says it is preparing to support increased travel demand ahead of the FIFA World Cup, unveiling multiple travel options for Ghanaian fans expected to travel to the United States and across North America for the tournament.

The airline disclosed this during a media soirée in Accra to commemorate 20 years of operations in Ghana, describing the milestone as a testament to its long-term commitment to the Ghanaian market despite global economic and geopolitical challenges over the years.

Managing Director for International and Specialty Sales at Delta Air Lines, Rob LeBel, said the airline is collaborating with local travel agencies to help football fans secure flights ahead of the global tournament.

“We are certainly working very, very closely with the local travel agency community to help educate them on various opportunities to secure airline tickets to fly to the World Cup, not just in the US, but North America as well,” he told JoyNews.

According to him, Delta is introducing flexible arrangements including individual ticketing, group travel packages and charter options.

“We have individual pricing on Delta aircraft, group pricing programmes for 10 or more that want to fly on Delta aircraft as well too,” he explained.

Mr. LeBel added that Delta’s partnership with Dutch carrier KLM would also provide travellers with alternative connection routes through Europe to access available flights.

“For private charter flying for very large groups, that could be a potential pricing option as well,” he said.

The anniversary celebration brought together stakeholders, aviation partners and customers to reflect on Delta’s operations in Ghana since launching flights to Accra in 2006.

Mr. LeBel described the 20-year journey as significant, especially for an international airline operating within a constantly changing global environment.

“Twenty years in any market, especially in international markets, is something to celebrate. It is very difficult flying international markets with geopolitics and financial crises that have happened over the years,” he said.

Despite the challenges, he noted that Delta had remained committed to Ghana throughout difficult periods in the aviation industry.

“Delta has been truly committed for the last 20 years to the Ghanaian market. We have not pulled out, even in the tough times. We’ve been here in the good times as well,” he stated.

He also credited the airline’s longevity in Ghana to strong collaboration with government and aviation authorities.

“The key to success for any international market is to have very close partnerships, not only with local government authorities, but certainly the airport authority as well. We are very thankful and appreciative of the strong government support that we’ve had from day one,” he added.

Looking ahead, Delta says it sees strong potential for growth in Ghana’s aviation and business sectors.

Mr. LeBel indicated that while diaspora travel remains a key driver of demand, the airline is increasingly interested in supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“The success of the Ghana market starts certainly with the diaspora traffic and visiting friends and relatives,” he explained.

“But for Delta, it’s all about channel diversification as well. We want to tackle the student market, the large corporate market and the small and midsize corporate market.”

He said Ghana’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem presents new opportunities for business travel between Ghana and North America.

“We’ve seen a lot of very smart, young, successful entrepreneurial spirits here within the Ghanaian community, and as they scale their businesses, we want to be their main airline partner,” he noted.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, Delta undertook a series of community engagement projects in Accra.

Marketing and Sales Manager for Delta Air Lines in Ghana, Eloina Badoo, said the airline first paid a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council before commissioning a borehole project in Jamestown.

“We spent time with the women and the children especially, and that was very touching and inspiring,” she said.

She explained that the airline has also expanded programmes focused on empowering women and preparing young people for future careers.

According to her, Delta’s International Women’s Day High Tea programme has grown significantly over the past three years, bringing together women from different industries for mentorship and networking opportunities.

The airline also runs leadership and innovation camps in partnership with Junior Achievement Africa to equip young people with practical skills in innovation, technology and aviation-related careers.

Ms. Badoo encouraged young girls to pursue ambitious dreams and consider opportunities within the aviation industry.

“Dream big and know that everything is possible,” she said.

“The sky is the limit for you. Regardless of your skill set — fashion, mathematics, whatever you love to do — there’s room for you within the aviation industry.”

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