Mahama launches $300m World Bank-funded secondary school improvement programme

President John Dramani Mahama says government has launched a major secondary education improvement programme, backed by a $300 million World Bank facility, aimed at upgrading the quality of senior high schools across the country.

Speaking during a visit to inspect the implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Sawla Primary School, the President explained that the programme is designed to raise standards in selected senior high schools and eliminate long-standing disparities in school quality.

“So that is one of the projects. Apart from that, we are investing to improve the quality of secondary education,” the President said.

He said under the initiative, 30 Category C schools will be upgraded to Category B, while 30 Category B schools will also be elevated to Category A status as part of a nationwide quality enhancement drive.

“We’re going to invest in 30 Category C schools to move them from Category C to Category B, and then we’re going to invest in 30 Category B senior high schools to move them from Category B to Category A.”

John Dramani Mahama noted that the intervention seeks to address the recurring challenge where parents and students avoid certain schools due to perceptions of poor academic quality.

“So that this annual ritual where people don’t want to be posted to some schools because they think they are Category C will be a thing of the past.”

According to him, the reforms will ensure more equitable distribution of resources and improve overall teaching and learning outcomes across the secondary education system.

“This programme is also being funded by the World Bank, and we are injecting $300 million into it — almost 3.5 billion cedis.”

He further disclosed that the programme is being financed through a $300 million World Bank facility, equivalent to about GHS 3.5 billion, which will be used to support infrastructure and quality improvements in selected schools.

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