Bawumia to NPP MPs: Demand data behind every government claim

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer of the Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Minority Members of Parliament to intensify scrutiny of the government by demanding clear data, budgets and implementation details for every policy claim made by the administration.

Addressing the Minority Caucus ahead of Parliament’s resumption on Thursday, Dr Bawumia said the time had come for accountability to be driven by measurable results rather than broad political promises.

“Where the government makes a claim, ask for the numbers. Where the government announces a programme, ask for the budget, the implementation architecture, the timelines, the beneficiaries, and the measurable outcomes,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia identified several key areas he wants the Minority to focus on, including the government’s 24-hour economy policy, job creation commitments, the rising cost of living, recurring power supply challenges, the cocoa sector, illegal mining, natural resource governance — particularly lithium — and the use of statutory funds such as the District Assemblies Common Fund.

He argued that although the government may present macroeconomic stability as a major achievement, stability alone should not be regarded as the ultimate benchmark of performance.

“Stability is not an end in itself; it is a means to an end,” he said. “The end game is how that stability is maintained and translated into relief in the cost of living for our people.”

According to Dr Bawumia, the foundations for economic stability were laid under the previous New Patriotic Party administration despite global economic pressures.

He urged the Minority to consistently examine how government policies and economic indicators affect the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians, including traders, teachers, nurses, farmers, transport operators, young graduates and the unemployed.

On the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy, Dr Bawumia called for sustained parliamentary and public scrutiny, stressing that job creation remains one of the country’s most urgent national concerns.

He also advised Minority MPs against opposing government initiatives indiscriminately, urging them instead to adopt a disciplined and constructive approach to parliamentary oversight.

“I want this Caucus to be known as a serious, prepared, and patriotic opposition: tough but not reckless; firm but not disorderly; principled but not bitter; and always ready to put Ghana first,” he said.

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