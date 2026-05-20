Dominic Ayine dismisses NPP threats, says gov’t will protect freedoms

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has dismissed threats by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make the country “ungovernable”, insisting the government remains committed to protecting democratic freedoms while intensifying corruption-related prosecutions.

Speaking to journalists in response to comments made by the NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, Dr Ayine said the government would not be distracted by political rhetoric or claims that its anti-corruption drive was failing.

“As for the threat of arming themselves and making the country ungovernable, I think I will treat it with the contempt it deserves,” Dr Ayine stated.

“But as far as this government is concerned, I want to reiterate that we will respect the rights and freedoms of every Ghanaian.”

The latest political dispute follows remarks by Mr Mustapha, who warned that the NPP could be forced to adopt “drastic steps” if what he described as the continued harassment and intimidation of party members did not stop.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, May 19, during a courtesy call by NPP officials on the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr Mustapha, accused the government of creating an atmosphere of fear through investigations and actions targeting individuals linked to the previous administration.

According to him, the opposition party would not remain passive while its members were allegedly being targeted by state institutions.

The NPP delegation reportedly used the diplomatic engagement to raise concerns over recent political developments and what it described as threats to democratic pluralism and political tolerance.

Responding to suggestions that the government’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) anti-corruption initiative was failing, Dr Ayine firmly rejected the claims and pointed to ongoing prosecutions as evidence of progress.

“You know, it’s very interesting when statements like that are being made — that we are doing this because ORAL is failing. ORAL is not failing,” he said.

The Attorney-General argued that his office had undertaken an unprecedented level of prosecutorial activity within a relatively short period.

“Go back and check the record. I am the first Attorney-General in the history of the Fourth Republic to have brought five corruption cases in one year,” he asserted.

Dr Ayine further maintained that the prosecutions currently before the courts were causing unease within the opposition because of the strength of the evidence gathered during investigations.

“What is happening in court now is rather putting pressure on them because they know that I have been so diligent in my investigations. I have been so diligent in the prosecutions that they are afraid that their people will go down for the acts of corruption that they are engaged in,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that the government was attempting to divert attention from the ORAL initiative.

“ORAL is on track and ORAL is going to succeed,” he added.

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