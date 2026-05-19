The wailing across Ghana reflects NDC’s scam, says Minority Chief Whip Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has attacked the NDC government, claiming growing hardship across the country exposes what he described as the “scam” of the Mahama administration.

Speaking at an NPP Minority Caucus workshop at the Accra City Hotel on Monday, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said ordinary Ghanaians were suffering under the government less than two years after it took office.

“We cannot sit back while the cocoa farmer is wailing! The teachers and nurses are wailing! Public servants are wailing! And market women are wailing! This is the reflection of the scam of the NDC government,” he declared.

The Minority Chief Whip said the opposition caucus had regrouped strongly after the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections and was now ready to intensify pressure on the government.

“With a ‘small’ Minority, we have managed to achieve a lot,” he said, adding that the caucus had become “stronger, more agile, well-informed, and indeed ready to take on 2028 with tactics and strategies that will marvel our counterparts.”

He described the caucus as the “Mighty Minority” and urged members to sustain pressure on the government “with one voice, and one heart.”

According to him, the Minority had played a critical role in holding the government accountable despite its smaller numbers in Parliament.

“Though our numbers are few now, we have endeavoured to assert the great will of the people of Ghana; in demanding proper governance from the Executive,” he stated.

Annoh-Dompreh accused the government of misleading Ghanaians and failing to deliver on promises made before the elections.

“I dare say that the NDC government has become unpopular even faster than we anticipated, and it did not take long for their shallowness to be exposed at every level,” he said.

He cited the return of persistent power outages and the recent reduction in cocoa producer prices as evidence of failed governance.

“The return of the economy crippling ‘dumsor’ may remind them that problems are not solved by promises, but by deliberate efforts to improve a system,” he stated.

On cocoa pricing, he described the reduction in producer prices as “the biggest deceit devised by the NDC government.”

The Minority Chief Whip also accused the government of trying to divert attention from national challenges through what he called the politicisation of the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statements.

He said the Minority would continue to expose government failures and communicate directly with the public through coordinated press statements and parliamentary engagements.

“We have even developed the practice to the point where we anticipate the issues and signal the public before the Members of the Majority and their party officials try to mislead Ghanaians,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Annoh-Dompreh urged party members to remain confident, insisting the NPP remained “capable of delivering” a prosperous Ghana again.

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