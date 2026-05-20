Lordina Mahama recognised by Merck Foundation for her impactful programmes

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has honoured First Lady Lordina Mahama as its Ambassador in recognition of the impact she has made over the past decade through her Lordina Foundation.

The recognition was jointly presented by Dr Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, and Professor Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, during the Merck Foundation Ghana Alumni Summit 2026. The event was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, May 19.

In her remarks, Dr Rasha Kelej stated that Mrs Mahama’s humanitarian work has transformed the lives of thousands across the country. These efforts include providing education and health support services to vulnerable people in deprived communities, as well as financial empowerment for women.

Through her philanthropic organisation, the Lordina Foundation, a long-standing partner of the Merck Foundation, Mrs Mahama has helped provide medical training scholarships to Ghanaian doctors, empowering them to become specialised healthcare professionals.

By supporting girls’ education through initiatives such as the “More Than a Mother” campaign and the “Educating Linda” programme, and by actively fighting child marriage, Mrs Mahama has helped lift several families out of poverty and created brighter opportunities for children.

The First Lady was also commended for her support of the annual Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards.

These awards are designed to empower journalists across Africa and Asia to raise awareness and shift the narrative on critical issues such as infertility stigma and women’s empowerment.

In her response, Mrs Mahama noted that the foundation has invested in the minds of future leaders by providing scholarships to 40 Ghanaian medical professionals who are now providing specialised care to patients.

Additionally, the foundation has supported over 110 people through creative arts and ICT training.

Referring to the beneficiaries of the Merck programme, Mrs Mahama said she draws great satisfaction from their heartwarming testimonies.

“My heart is truly grateful as I listen to the testimonies of the Merck Foundation Alumni. Their achievements offer hope that, with dedication, no one will be left behind," the First Lady assured.

"Through health support, facility innovation, and economic empowerment initiatives, we have tried to reach the very heart of our communities.

"Whether it is a grandmother in a village in need of healthcare, a young girl dreaming of a classroom, or a woman seeking financial independence, our mission is to serve their dream for a better life.”

Mrs Mahama also acknowledged the collaborative role played by the Merck Foundation since the partnership began and pledged her lifelong commitment to working with them.

“It’s about a doctor who returned home to save lives. It’s about the journalists who write with an understanding of maternal health. It’s about the scholarship recipient who now sees herself as a future leader. This relates to the vision of our government under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama,” she observed.

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