We signal the public before NDC can mislead Ghanaians – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh says the Minority Caucus has developed systems to alert Ghanaians to national issues before the NDC government can “mislead” the public.

Speaking at an NPP Minority workshop at the Accra City Hotel on Monday, he said the caucus had built what he described as an “official channel” to counter government narratives and expose governance failures.

“Through this, we have been able to create an official channel from the Caucus to the public for setting stories straight,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP stated.

“We have even developed the practice to the point where we anticipate the issues and signal the public before the Members of the Majority and their party officials try to mislead Ghanaians.”

The Minority Chief Whip said despite the NPP’s defeat in the last general elections, the caucus had bounced back “stronger, more agile, well informed” and was already preparing aggressively for the 2028 elections.

“With a ‘small’ Minority, we have managed to achieve a lot,” he said, adding that the caucus had distinguished itself as the “Mighty Minority.”

According to him, the opposition had spent the last 16 months holding government accountable and exposing what he called failed promises by the Mahama administration.

“Before the topple of the first promise, we took to work,” he stated.

Annoh-Dompreh accused the government of attempting to divert attention from national challenges, including the debate surrounding the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statement.

“The NDC Government’s desperation to mislead Ghanaians at all costs” had been exposed, he claimed.

He also pointed to the return of “dumsor” and the reduction in cocoa producer prices as evidence that the government was struggling to manage the economy.

“The recent cocoa producer-price reduction may well be the biggest deceit devised by the NDC government,” he said.

He argued that the worsening conditions facing cocoa farmers, teachers, nurses, market women and public servants reflected growing hardship under the current administration.

“We cannot sit back while the cocoa farmer is wailing, the teachers and nurses are wailing, public servants are wailing, and market women are wailing,” he declared.

“This is the reflection of the scam of the NDC government.”

Annoh-Dompreh further claimed that the government had become unpopular “even faster than we anticipated.”

“I dare say that the NDC government has become unpopular even faster than we anticipated, and it did not take long for their shallowness to be exposed at every level,” he stated.

He urged Minority MPs to intensify pressure on the government and remain united ahead of Parliament’s resumption this week.

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