Global Youth Network inducts 10 Ghanaians as 20-country tour begins

Audio By Carbonatix
The Global Youth Network (GYN) inducted its first cohort of 10 Ghanaian members on Sunday, May 17, marking the start of a 20-country tour to mentor and train young leaders across all sectors of society.
The ceremony, hosted by the World Conference of Mayors Inc. and Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN), brought together traditional leaders, clergy, business leaders, civil society representatives, and academics.
Speaking at the event, Author Ralph Antwi, Head of the Global Youth Network, said GYN’s objective was to “secure tomorrow today” by preparing the next generation of leaders to outperform their predecessors.
“You can only be said to be successful if you produce successors who do better than you,” Antwi said.
The Secretary General of the World Conference of Mayors Inc. and two-time Mayor of Prichard, Alabama, Jimmie Gardner, attended as the Guest of Honour. Gardner also launched his book, Africatown: The Story That Would Not Die, during the ceremony.
“Welcome to the global family of changemakers,” Gardner told the inductees. “Unite around the vision of securing tomorrow today and lead with purpose.”
The inducted members were selected for demonstrated leadership and project experience in youth empowerment, philanthropy, mentorship, and community development. In their oath, they pledged to commit diligently to the vision and give their best to ensure its fulfilment.
The 20-country tour is set to begin in June 2026. It will deliver leadership training and cross-sector project incubation in cities across Europe, North America, and Africa.
Confirmed stops include France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Canada, Nigeria, and South Africa.
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