Putin says Russia-China ties at unprecedented level, invites Xi to Russia

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Ties between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level, President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, and invited him to visit Russia next year.
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