Putin says Russia-China ties at unprecedented level, invites Xi to Russia

Ties between ​Russia and ‌China are ​at ​an unprecedented level, ⁠President ​Vladimir Putin ​told his Chinese counterpart ​Xi ​Jinping in Beijing ‌on ⁠Wednesday, and invited ​him ​to ⁠visit Russia ​next ​year.

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