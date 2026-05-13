Ghana is at breaking point – Minority Chief Whip demands emergency action from Mahama

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has warned that Ghana is facing deepening national crises and called for urgent presidential intervention to address worsening problems in the energy sector, cocoa industry, food distribution system and the Environmental Protection Agency.

In an open letter addressed to President John Mahama on Wednesday, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said the country was “at a point” where growing governance failures were imposing unbearable pressure on citizens.

“The country is at a point where the increasing involvement of the public in governance issues ought to be recognised as an advantage,” he wrote.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh described the return of persistent power outages as distressing, saying the ongoing “dumsor” was crippling businesses and destroying livelihoods across the country.

“Dumsor is not just a technical fault; it is a policy failure that is bleeding jobs and hope,” he stated.

According to him, businesses cannot operate consistently while fuel prices continue to rise despite the introduction of the GHS1 fuel levy.

“This is not governance; it is a contradiction,” he stressed.

The Minority Chief Whip urged government to suspend the levy, publish an audit of the energy sector and immediately engage Independent Power Producers and gas suppliers to restore full generation capacity.

He also proposed sweeping structural reforms, including the merger of the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, as well as the creation of an Independent Power Market Administrator.

On the cocoa sector, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said recent producer price reductions were worsening hardship for cocoa farmers already battling rising costs and climate risks.

“Sustained farmer disaffection threatens productivity, encourages smuggling across borders, and undermines confidence in the state’s commitment to equitable burden-sharing during economic adjustment,” he warned.

He called on the President to introduce urgent income-support interventions to cushion cocoa farmers.

The Minority Chief Whip also raised concerns about what he described as a growing institutional crisis at the EPA.

According to him, more than 3,000 contract staff were reportedly recruited without the required financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance and before the Authority had a properly constituted governing board.

He said some recruits had their salaries reduced drastically after accepting the jobs.

“The message being sent is terrifying, that in Ghana, a signed employment contract is not worth the paper it is written on,” he stated.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh warned that the situation threatened environmental governance, mining oversight, climate finance readiness and investor confidence.

He further criticised the country’s food distribution system, pointing to the paradox of food gluts in farming communities and shortages in Senior High Schools.

“Our farmers did their part to deliver bumper harvest last year. But today, their produce rots because there are no markets,” he said.

He called for an emergency produce purchase scheme, stronger storage systems and urgent reforms to support school feeding supply chains.

“Overlooking the warning signs of the issues raised causes major setbacks in our national development,” he added.

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