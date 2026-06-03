Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Don’t turn this into a political football – Sheikh Shaibu warns NDC and NPP

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has cautioned political actors against turning the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill into a partisan contest between the governing NDC and the opposition NPP.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Islamic scholar said he was disappointed by the renewed political disagreements surrounding the legislation, insisting that Ghana had already reached a broad national consensus on the matter.

His comments come amid renewed debate over the bill's future following President John Mahama’s recent remarks at Chatham House in London.

The President indicated that the proper constitutional and legislative processes must be followed before any bill reaches his desk for assent.

The debate has also been reignited by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s suggestion that both sides of the House may need to review the legislation before it proceeds further through the legislative process.

But Sheikh Shaibu argued that the issue had already undergone extensive national discussion and should not be reopened for political contestation.

“I think that, as a nation, there is no question regarding our unanimity regarding the anti-LBGT bill. It's clear both parties have expressed their positions, stakeholders, including religious bodies, have also stated their positions, and the parliament under the former government, and even the present one, have all debated this issue.”

According to him, the bill had already passed through Parliament and only required the former president's assent before procedural and legal developments prevented it from reaching him.

“What I know is that at least procedurally, parliament had passed the bill earlier on, it only needed the presidential assent, which, by certain legal processes, failed to reach the table of the president, and so the former president did not sign.”

He said he had expected the current process to be straightforward and to aim solely at ensuring the legislation reached President Mahama, in line with commitments previously made on the issue.

“So I thought that this one was going to be just a pass through for us to quicken the pace and get it on the table of the current president, so in accordance with his promise that he will append his signature.”

Sheikh Shaibu expressed concern about what he sees as growing political divisions over a matter that he believes transcends party interests.

“So, for us to come here, where we do not know where we are facing the minority taking a position, the majority taking the position. For me, it's disappointing to say the least, and I hope that we will not politicise this matter, because this matter that we are dealing with is a non-political matter from my angle.”

He maintained that opposition to LGBTQ+ practices remains deeply rooted in Ghana’s cultural and religious values and reflects a position shared by a broad section of society.

“LGBT in whatever form it takes, it is an attack on the family institution, which is a secret unit of society.”

He added that any attempt to promote same-sex relationships undermines what he considers the foundation of society and should be viewed through that lens.

“As a people of culture, people of faith, people of religion, as our nation, we are unanimous on how evil this matter is.”

“To turn it into a kind of political debate now between the majority and this thing, for me to say the least, is very disappointing.”

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