The right to appeal, the duty to obey court orders, and the legal questions surrounding absconding after conviction

Sammy Darko, Lawyer

Introduction

Recent public debate surrounding the case of a convicted person who absconded from Ghana, was tried and convicted in absentia, initiated an appeal while outside the jurisdiction, was later returned through extradition, and eventually succeeded on appeal has raised important questions about the relationship between the right of appeal and the obligation to obey court orders.

The public discussion has generated strong views.

Some argue that once a conviction has been overturned on appeal, the matter should end there.

Others ask whether a person who remained outside the jurisdiction after conviction, and only returned through extradition, should have been permitted to pursue an appeal without first addressing the consequences of failing to comply with a subsisting court order.

These are important questions.

However, they require legal analysis rather than political arguments.

This article does not seek to revisit the merits of any particular case. Those matters have been determined by the appellate court.

The purpose is to explain the legal principles involved and identify broader questions that Ghana's justice system may need to consider.

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A conviction remains valid until it is overturned

Under Ghanaian law, the judgment of a competent court remains valid, binding and enforceable until it is stayed, suspended, or set aside by a competent appellate court.

The filing of an appeal does not, by itself, suspend the operation of a conviction or sentence.

This is why the law provides mechanisms such as bail pending appeal and applications for a stay of execution.

Those remedies exist because an appeal alone does not automatically remove the legal effect of the judgment being challenged.

Until appropriate relief is granted, the sentence remains enforceable.

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What happens when a convicted person absconds?

A conviction does not disappear because a convicted person leaves the jurisdiction.

A person who absconds after conviction remains subject to the authority of the court whose judgment has not yet been overturned.

The State may therefore rely on lawful enforcement mechanisms, including warrants and extradition processes where applicable, to secure the person's return.

The fact that an appeal may later succeed raises a different question.

A successful appeal means that, after reviewing the matter, the appellate court has determined that the conviction cannot stand.

It does not necessarily mean that the original judgment had no legal force during the period before it was overturned.

These are separate legal questions.

The law recognises that a conviction can exist, be enforced, and later be overturned on appeal.

That is precisely why appellate review exists.

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Should a person who files an appeal while a fugitive be heard?

This is one of the most difficult questions raised by the recent public debate.

It requires balancing two fundamental principles.

First, every convicted person has a constitutional right to challenge a conviction through the appellate process.

That right is essential because courts, like all human institutions, can make mistakes. The appeal process exists to correct legal and factual errors.

Second, the authority of the justice system depends on respect for court orders.

If persons convicted by courts can disregard sentences, leave the jurisdiction, and still invoke legal processes without addressing their conduct, public confidence in the administration of justice may be affected.

The challenge is determining how these principles should operate together.

Some common law jurisdictions have developed what is known as the ‘fugitive disentitlement doctrine.’

In simple terms, the doctrine allows courts, in carefully defined circumstances, to refuse to entertain certain proceedings brought by persons who deliberately remain beyond the reach of the law.

The doctrine is not absolute.

Courts that apply it do so cautiously because it touches on the fundamental right of access to justice and the right to appeal.

Ghanaian appellate jurisprudence has not yet clearly recognised a general doctrine that automatically prevents a fugitive from pursuing an appeal merely because the appeal was initiated while the person was outside the jurisdiction.

Once the appellant is properly before the court and the appeal is properly before the appellate court, the court's duty remains to determine whether the conviction can legally stand.

However, the recent public debate demonstrates that this is an area that deserves deeper legal consideration.

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Does absconding automatically attract additional punishment?

Another area of confusion is whether absconding automatically creates a new criminal punishment.

The answer is no.

Criminal punishment must always have a legal basis.

A court cannot impose an additional criminal penalty simply because conduct appears unacceptable. Any additional punishment must arise from an offence created by law.

However, this does not mean absconding is legally irrelevant.

Absconding may:

* influence decisions on bail pending appeal;

* demonstrate a serious risk of flight;

* justify the use of extradition and other enforcement measures;

* expose a person to liability where the conduct amounts to a separate offence under Ghanaian law.

The key point is that the consequences of absconding must come from law, not public anger.

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Should Ghana consider legal reform?

The recent debate raises a broader question that goes beyond any individual case.

Modern criminal justice increasingly operates across borders.

As international travel, financial crimes, corruption cases and organised criminal activity become more complex, Ghana is likely to encounter more situations involving fugitives, extradition, trials in absentia and appeals following a person's return.

This raises important questions for our legal system.

Should Ghana continue addressing these issues only on a case-by-case basis?

Or should our courts, through the development of common law principles, and Parliament, through legislation where appropriate, provide clearer guidance on the legal consequences of pursuing appeals while deliberately remaining outside the jurisdiction?

Some common law countries have already developed principles addressing this challenge through the fugitive disentitlement doctrine.

Whether Ghana should develop a similar principle, and if so, how it should be designed, requires careful consideration.

Any reform must protect two important values:

First, no person should be denied the constitutional right to challenge a wrongful conviction.

Second, no person should benefit from deliberately frustrating the authority of lawful court orders.

The objective should not be to punish a person for exercising an appeal right.

The objective should be to ensure that constitutional rights operate together with respect for the rule of law.

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The broader lesson

The recent public debate should not be reduced to a question of whether one person won or lost a case.

The deeper issue is how a constitutional democracy balances rights with responsibilities.

The right to appeal is fundamental.

The obligation to obey lawful court orders is equally fundamental.

A successful appeal protects against wrongful conviction.

But an appeal is not a licence to ignore a judgment that remains valid until overturned.

At the same time, a conviction does not mean that a person loses the right to seek justice from a higher court.

Both principles must coexist.

As Ghana continues to strengthen its justice institutions, we must be willing to confront difficult legal questions openly and fairly.

The ultimate test of the rule of law is not whether it protects only the powerful or only the popular view.

The test is whether it can protect individual rights while maintaining confidence in the authority of our courts.

That balance is the foundation of justice.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.