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Financial barriers continue to limit access to justice – Togbe Afede XIV

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  28 July 2026 6:03pm
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The President of the Asogli Traditional Area and former President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has called for renewed efforts to make justice more accessible, acknowledging that significant financial barriers continue to prevent many people from obtaining legal services.

Speaking at the climax of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, Togbe Afede XIV said access to justice is still not freely available to everyone, arguing that the high cost of legal representation remains a major obstacle for many justice seekers.

"We have to admit that there are still a lot of financial barriers to justice delivery. Justice is not a service freely available to all," he said.

He noted that while the legal profession is entitled to earn from its services, its profit-driven nature means many people are effectively priced out of the justice system.

"The legal profession is a very profit-oriented profession. Not all can afford legal services. Some can afford them, while others cannot," he observed.

Togbe Afede XIV urged members of the legal fraternity to reflect on their collective responsibility to ensure that justice is accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances.

"We have to look at ourselves and ensure that justice is available to all," he said.

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