National

Unlimited Supreme Court appointments risk political manipulation – Togbe Afede XIV

Source: Fatawu Bayaga  
  28 July 2026 6:38pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The President of the Asogli Traditional Area and former President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has questioned the continued expansion of the Supreme Court without a constitutional cap on the number of judges.

He warned that the current arrangement could be exploited to advance political interests.

Speaking at the climax of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, Togbe Afede XIV said safeguarding the independence of the country's apex court requires a critical review of the judicial appointment process, particularly the absence of a limit on the number of Supreme Court justices.

"As a nation, we will have to support making the judiciary and the Supreme Court independent and strong. One way to do it is to take a second look at the way we appoint our justices. From the beginning, they are made to be impartial," he said.

According to him, while judges are expected to be impartial from the moment they assume office, the unrestricted power to continually appoint additional justices creates the potential for political interference.

"The absence of an upper limit to the total number of Supreme Court judges allows adding, adding, and adding to satisfy political objectives," Togbe Afede XIV cautioned.

He stressed that introducing stronger safeguards around judicial appointments would help reinforce the independence, credibility and public confidence in Ghana's highest court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group