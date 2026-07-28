Unlimited Supreme Court appointments risk political manipulation – Togbe Afede XIV

The President of the Asogli Traditional Area and former President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has questioned the continued expansion of the Supreme Court without a constitutional cap on the number of judges.

He warned that the current arrangement could be exploited to advance political interests.

Speaking at the climax of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, Togbe Afede XIV said safeguarding the independence of the country's apex court requires a critical review of the judicial appointment process, particularly the absence of a limit on the number of Supreme Court justices.

"As a nation, we will have to support making the judiciary and the Supreme Court independent and strong. One way to do it is to take a second look at the way we appoint our justices. From the beginning, they are made to be impartial," he said.

According to him, while judges are expected to be impartial from the moment they assume office, the unrestricted power to continually appoint additional justices creates the potential for political interference.

"The absence of an upper limit to the total number of Supreme Court judges allows adding, adding, and adding to satisfy political objectives," Togbe Afede XIV cautioned.

He stressed that introducing stronger safeguards around judicial appointments would help reinforce the independence, credibility and public confidence in Ghana's highest court.

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