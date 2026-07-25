Wontumi case: Justice should not be measured by the number of people jailed – Atta Akyea

Former Abuakwa South Member of Parliament and lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has cautioned that courts should never be seen to pursue convictions simply to demonstrate political significance.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on Saturday, Mr Atta Akyea argued that the justice system must remain focused on the fair application of the law rather than creating the impression that it is intent on imprisoning people.

His comments come in the aftermath of the conviction and 20-year prison sentence imposed on his client, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over illegal mining-related offences.

Mr Atta Akyea said a court of competent jurisdiction should not concern itself with the number of people it sends to prison.

"A court of competent jurisdiction wouldn't want to care about the fact that, 'How many people can we jail so they will say that we are politically consequential?' No, that's not justice delivery."

According to him, the judiciary must resist any perception that criminal prosecutions are being pursued to satisfy political expectations or enhance the image of those in power.

Chairman Wontumi's lawyer maintained that justice should never be influenced by what he described as the political "frenzy" surrounding prosecutions.

"That kind of frenzy in the NDC and the Jubilee House, you will not find expression in the court of competent jurisdiction."

The legal practitioner also expressed concern about what he believes is the speed with which politically sensitive criminal cases are being handled compared with civil matters.

"The same energies judges are using to adjudicate criminal cases are not being applied to civil cases," he said, adding that the disparity "does not augur well for the justice delivery system."

He warned that the current trend risks creating the perception that judges are rushing to impose custodial sentences.

"It's as if the judges are in an ambulance move to jail people. Justice hasn't got a political term of four years."

Mr Atta Akyea concluded that measuring the effectiveness of the justice system by the number of convictions or prison sentences handed down would undermine the rule of law.

"I believe that is not good for the rule of law," he said.

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