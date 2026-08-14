SUNU Assurances Ghana LTD extends support to Paediatric Ward of Holy Family Hospital, Techiman

As part of its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community well-being, SUNU Assurances Ghana LTD has donated a range of essential supplies to the Paediatric Ward of Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

The donation formed part of activities during the company's Annual Retail Conference and Awards held in the Bono East Regional capital.

The presentation ceremony brought together management and staff of SUNU Assurances Ghana LTD, as well as management and healthcare professionals from Holy Family Hospital.

The initiative forms part of one of its thematic areas, Health, which reflects that investing in the health and welfare of children is an investment in the future of society.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of SUNU Assurances Ghana LTD, Ing. Osman Danfodio Abudu underscored the importance of supporting child healthcare and giving back to the communities in which the company operates.

"We are here to support the paediatric ward because, at SUNU, we see children as the future of our society," he said. "The continuity of every sector, including insurance, depends on a healthy and thriving next generation. It is therefore our responsibility to contribute in whatever way we can to their well-being."

He expressed appreciation to the management of Holy Family Hospital for their dedication to healthcare delivery and for providing the opportunity for SUNU to make a meaningful contribution. He also commended SUNU staff whose commitment and support helped make the initiative possible.

The donated items were carefully selected to meet some of the everyday needs of the ward and to help ease the burden on families caring for sick children.

The items comprised of Packs of bottled drinking water, Diapers and wet wipes, Detergent powder and disinfectants, Toilet rolls and powdered milk and other nutritional supplies.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the management and staff of the Paediatric Ward expressed their heartfelt appreciation to SUNU Assurances Ghana Limited for the thoughtful gesture.

They noted that the donation would support patient care, improve hygiene standards within the ward, and help reduce expenditure on frequently used consumables.

The donation is another demonstration of SUNU Assurances commitment to making a positive impact beyond insurance by supporting initiatives that promote health, dignity, and hope within local communities.

Through such interventions, the company continues to reaffirm its dedication to building stronger, healthier communities and creating a brighter future for generations to come.

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