Truck mate rescued after heavy-duty collision at Techiman

A truck mate was successfully rescued after becoming trapped in the wreckage of a road traffic collision involving two heavy-duty vehicles at Techiman in the Bono East Region on Saturday, July 18.

In a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the crash, which occurred in front of the Techiman Omanhene's Palace, involved a Kia Rhino truck and a DAF XF articulated truck.

Firefighters from the Techiman Fire Station responded swiftly to the emergency and immediately launched rescue operations upon arriving at the scene.

The rescue team carried out a carefully coordinated extrication exercise to free the trapped victim, who had been pinned inside one of the vehicles following the impact of the collision.

Using specialised rescue equipment and techniques, the firefighters successfully extricated the truck mate from the mangled vehicle, bringing the operation to a successful conclusion.

The victim was rescued after the crew worked methodically to remove damaged sections of the vehicle while ensuring his safety throughout the operation.

The condition of the rescued truck mate has not yet been disclosed, and authorities have not provided information on whether there were other casualties or injuries resulting from the crash.

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