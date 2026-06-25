Fatal Kpong–Tema collision renews road safety concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
A man has died in a collision involving a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and a Howo tipper truck on the Kpong–Tema Highway, adding to concerns about road safety on one of the country’s busy transport corridors.
Personnel from the Kpong Fire Station responded to the crash at Kings and Queens near Akuse Junction in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality after receiving a distress call.
A press statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said firefighters moved swiftly to the scene to undertake rescue operations and provide emergency support.
Upon arrival, the rescue team found the two vehicles extensively damaged.
The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport sustained severe front-end damage, while the Howo tipper truck suffered partial damage to its rear guard.
The statement said one male occupant of the Pajero Sport was confirmed dead at the scene.
“One male occupant of the Pajero Sport was confirmed dead at the scene. His body was later handed over to the Akuse Police Accident Unit and conveyed to the Akuse Government Hospital Morgue for preservation,” it stated.
Firefighters also assisted with traffic management to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and prevent further disruption along the highway during the recovery operation.
Although the exact cause of the crash has not been officially established, preliminary observations point to a high-impact collision between the two vehicles.
The authorities are expected to continue investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash and establish whether human, mechanical or other factors contributed to the incident.
The latest tragedy highlights the continuing risks on major highways and the need for heightened caution among motorists, particularly on routes that experience heavy vehicular traffic.
The Ghana National Fire Service reiterated its commitment to rapid emergency response and urged road users to observe traffic regulations and exercise maximum caution while travelling.
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