Newspring Assemblies of God leader to host 2026 HigherLife Breakfast Meeting in Kumasi

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Leader and Senior Pastor of Newspring Assemblies of God, Pastor Badu Kyenkyenhene, is set to host the 2026 HigherLife Breakfast Meeting on Saturday, October 31, at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.
The annual gathering, themed “Faith for the Impossible — When Faith Speaks, Limits Break,” is expected to bring together young people and other believers for worship, prayer, fellowship and teachings focused on faith, purpose and personal transformation.
According to the organisers, the programme was established to strengthen faith, transform lives and help young people discover and pursue their God-given purpose.
Under Pastor Kyenkyenhene’s leadership, the HigherLife Breakfast Meeting has developed into a platform for soul-winning, spiritual growth, leadership development and positive Christian influence.
This year’s edition will address challenges confronting young people, including fear, uncertainty, confusion and lack of direction.
Participants are expected to receive teachings on faith, purpose, leadership and destiny, while also taking part in worship, prayer, healing ministrations and testimonies.
The organisers say university and senior high school students, young adults, creatives, entrepreneurs, street youth and other believers seeking direction, healing and spiritual renewal are expected to participate.
They said the programme has been designed to inspire participants to overcome limitations, renew their hope and pursue their purpose with courage.
The 2026 edition will also focus on the influence of social media and digital platforms on young people, encouraging participants to use their voices, creativity and influence to promote positive values and impact lives.
The organisers described the meeting as “a call to revival, purpose and transformation” and said it would seek to raise a generation of believers who trust God beyond their limitations and boldly pursue their God-given purpose.
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