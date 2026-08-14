IGP urges religious leaders to reject vigilantism and promote peace

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has urged religious leaders to promote peace, restraint, and tolerance, while rejecting vigilantism and retaliatory violence amid concerns about potential religious tensions.

Addressing religious leaders at the National Police Headquarters on Friday, August 14, the IGP said provocation or disagreement over religion should never justify mob action, vigilantism or violence.

He drew on teachings from both the Quran and the Bible to underscore the importance of patience, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

According to the IGP, the Quran encourages believers to respond to disagreement with wisdom and in the best possible manner.

He also cited the conduct of the Prophet Muhammad, highlighting his patience, dignity and forgiveness in the face of insults and persecution.

The IGP said that calls for the summary execution of citizens or attacks on suspects in police custody were inconsistent with the values of mercy and dignity associated with the Prophet.

He also reminded Christians that their faith requires restraint and peaceful engagement, rather than the desecration of the sacred beliefs, symbols or prophets of other religions.

Citing biblical teachings, he said Christians were encouraged to live peacefully with others and exercise wisdom in responding to difficult situations.

He warned that provocative religious speech and insults directed at beliefs held sacred by millions could fuel hatred and threaten Ghana’s longstanding tradition of interfaith tolerance.

“True Christian witness is found in love, peace and patience,” he said.

The IGP further stressed that no individual had the right to take the law into their own hands when they believed an offence had been committed.

He urged citizens to report suspected offences to the appropriate authorities and allow the legal system to determine the appropriate course of action.

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