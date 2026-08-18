Oti NPP executives demand completion of stalled government projects

The New Patriotic Party’s newly elected executives in the Oti Region have called on the government to urgently complete and operationalise the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) office and staff accommodation projects, as well as other projects initiated by the previous administration.

According to the party, the delay in completing the projects is worsening the region’s existing challenges with office space and accommodation, despite some of the facilities being reportedly close to completion.

Speaking in Dambai, Oti NPP Regional Chairman, Dr Frank Yirenkyi, said the previous government initiated several projects to address the infrastructure deficit in the region.

He said many of the projects were about 98 per cent complete but had remained unused since the change in government.

“We are all aware of the accommodation situation in the region since the creation of the Oti Region. Thank God the NPP government put out some projects to ameliorate the situation. These projects are 98 per cent completed,” he said.

Dr Yirenkyi cited the Regional Police Commander’s residence as one of the projects that had been left unused despite being almost ready for occupation.

“The Regional Commander’s residence is only left with an existing connection to be habitable,” he said.

He expressed concern that the facility had remained unused for about one and a half years since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed office.

“Unfortunately, it is still not in use after one and a half years of the NDC coming into office,” Dr Yirenkyi added.

The Oti NPP chairman questioned whether the projects were being neglected because they were initiated under an NPP administration and urged the government to prioritise the public interest over partisan considerations.

He also criticised what he described as the slow pace of development in the region, particularly the situation surrounding office accommodation for the Regional Coordinating Council.

According to him, the Oti Regional Minister is currently operating from a facility originally constructed by the NPP administration for the Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

He said this appeared to have reduced the urgency surrounding the completion of the ORCC office, while the assembly continued to face difficulties.

“The Oti Regional Minister is very comfortable in the facility constructed by the NPP for the Krachi East Municipal Assembly; he appears to be unconcerned about the completion of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council office,” he said.

Dr Yirenkyi said the situation had left the assembly in distress, with ORCC staff working from multiple locations due to inadequate office space.

“The assembly is in distress but cannot speak,” he stated.

He appealed to President John Mahama and the Oti regional minister to fulfil assurances that abandoned projects would be completed as a matter of urgency.

“We therefore call on the Oti Regional Minister and the President of the Republic, who promised during his campaign that all abandoned projects will be completed as a matter of urgency, to provide electricity and complete these facilities for use,” Dr Yirenkyi said.

The NPP stressed that the projects were funded with taxpayers’ money and should not be allowed to deteriorate.

“After all, it is the taxpayers’ money left to go to waste,” Dr Yirenkyi added.

The Oti NPP Regional Communications Officer Seidu Musah and some regional executives told Adom News that the newly elected executives would continue to draw attention to stalled development projects across the region.

They said the party would engage relevant stakeholders to push for clear timelines and action towards the completion of the projects.

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