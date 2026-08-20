Oti NPP Communication Director speaks out against NDC administration

Seidu Musah, Oti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is accusing the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of failing to deliver on some of its major campaign promises to Ghanaians.

He said the NDC, while in opposition, made what he described as attractive promises and assurances to the electorate, which influenced many Ghanaians to vote for the party in the 2024 general election.

However, Mr Musah said the NDC’s promise to introduce a 24-hour economy, which he said was presented as a major intervention to create jobs and expand economic opportunities, was yet to translate into the expected benefits for many Ghanaians.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Musah said the 24-hour economy policy, was to facilitate a three-shift working system in selected sectors of the economy and create additional employment opportunities, particularly for the youth but “the reality on the ground” did not yet correspond with the expectations created during the campaign.

Mr Musah called the NDC government “QNET” government.

According to him, many young people were persuaded by the promise and therefore supported the NDC during the elections,

Mr Musah also raised concerns about the NDC’s campaign promise of automatic posting for newly trained teachers and nurses.

He said the promise had generated considerable hope among graduates, particularly teachers and nurses who had completed their training and were awaiting employment.

He, however, claimed that a significant number of qualified graduates were still at home without postings, despite the government’s assurances.

The Regional Communication Director said the situation required the government to provide clear timelines and mechanisms to address the concerns of the affected graduates.

He further expressed concern about the challenges confronting farmers, particularly the inability of some farmers to secure ready markets for their produce.

Mr Musah said some farmers were being compelled to leave their farm produce unsold or sell at unprofitable prices, resulting in losses after investing significant resources in production.

He called for stronger government interventions to link farmers to reliable markets, improve storage facilities and strengthen value chains to prevent post-harvest losses.

He said the development of agriculture, particularly in the Oti Region, required sustainable investment in irrigation, roads, storage, processing and market access to enable farmers to derive meaningful returns from their investments.

Mr Musah urged the government to listen to the concerns of citizens and take concrete measures to address the challenges confronting various sectors of the economy.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to critically assess the performance of the government ahead of the 2028 general election.

He urged the electorate to vote for the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to return the party to power, saying the NPP would provide what he described as “effective and responsive leadership” to address the country’s development challenges.

He said the NPP in the Oti Region would continue to engage the public on national issues and communicate the party’s policies and programmes ahead of the 2028 elections.

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