Youths in Oti push for stronger policies on SRHR and gender-based violence

Audio By Carbonatix
Young people in the Oti Region have called for stronger family involvement, improved school support systems, better management of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases, and greater investment in skills development to protect adolescents and young people.
The call was made during a Regional Youth-Led Dialogue with policymakers on Sexual and reproductive health and Rights (SRHR) and SGBV at the Krachi East Municipal Assembly in Dambai.
The dialogue, organised by the LoveAid Foundation under the AfriYAN programme, brought together young people, policymakers, and other stakeholders to identify practical solutions to challenges affecting the youth.
Participants stressed that parents must play a more active role in guiding their children, urging families to create safe spaces for open discussions on sexuality and personal development rather than leaving such responsibilities solely to schools.
They also called on traditional leaders to refer rape and defilement cases to the appropriate state institutions instead of settling them through customary processes to ensure survivors receive justice.
The dialogue further recommended regular SRHR and SGBV training for teachers, the deployment of trained counsellors to basic schools, and increased vocational and practical skills training for young people, particularly in communities with high teenage pregnancy rates.
Participants also advocated capacity-building for Social Services Sub-Committees to improve the handling of SGBV cases, stronger referral systems for urgent cases, and the promotion of cultural values through education and entertainment to encourage responsible behaviour among young people.
The meeting ended with a renewed call for coordinated action by parents, schools, traditional authorities, social services, policymakers, and the youth to tackle SRHR and SGBV challenges in the Oti Region.
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