HIDAH Foundation equips youth with future-ready skills at free 2-day development programme

In a significant move to bridge the skills gap and foster community development, the HIDAH Humanitarian Foundation has successfully concluded a free two-day skills development program aimed at empowering the next generation of Ghanaian leaders and entrepreneurs.

Held on the campus of MAJD International School in East Legon, the initiative was the brainchild of Mujahida Ibrahim Prah, Founder of the HIDAH Humanitarian Foundation.

The program was made possible through the generous sponsorship and support of Majd International School and Vaal Real Estate.

The two-day event was designed to be more than just a training workshop; it was a holistic investment in human potential. Participants were equipped with practical skills, knowledge, confidence, leadership abilities, and innovative tools for the future.

For Mujahida Ibrahim Prah, the initiative was a direct reflection of her foundation's core mission. She noted that true humanitarian service goes beyond providing immediate assistance.

"Empowering people with skills, knowledge, confidence, and opportunities gives them the tools to build better lives and positively impact others," she stated.

"This program was an investment in people. The skills gained here should not end in the classroom. They should become tools for creating opportunities, serving communities, and becoming responsible leaders of tomorrow."

The program brought together a distinguished lineup of trainers and speakers who shared their expertise across various fields, from leadership and public speaking to artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.

A key highlight was a session by Fatimatu Abubakar, Former Minister for Information of Ghana, who spoke on Leadership and Personal Development. Her message was clear: true leadership begins with leading oneself.

She emphasised that leadership is not merely about holding a title but about self-awareness, discipline, confidence, and responsibility. Ms Abubakar encouraged participants to discover their potential, learn continuously, and be intentional about personal growth, reminding them that developing the right mindset and character is as crucial as acquiring technical skills.

“Leadership is not only about holding a position or a title. True leadership begins with leading yourself,” she said, urging participants to make responsible decisions, develop their abilities and positively influence the people around them.

The former Information Minister also encouraged the youth to believe in themselves, discover their potential, learn continuously and be intentional about personal development. She noted that for young people especially, developing the right mindset and character is just as important as acquiring technical skills.

She further reminded participants that the skills gained during the programme should not end in the classroom.

“They should become tools for building confidence, creating opportunities, serving communities and becoming responsible leaders of tomorrow,” she added.

The comprehensive curriculum covered a range of in-demand topics:

. Mrs Suweiba Awudu Bawa of Suhud Event & Planning trained participants on Event & Creative Decoration, unlocking their creative potential.

Mr Osama Mansour Ali guided attendees on the journey from Potential to Leadership.

Miss Ayisha Mohammed Saliya introduced AI Tools for Productivity and Innovation, preparing participants for the digital future.

Ibrahim Mohammed Hallibu, Digital Marketing & Operations Lead, delivered a practical session on "From Skill to Startup: Turning Your Craft Into a Business."

Ibrahim Mustapha, a Public Speaking Coach and Founder of the Public Speaking Factory, taught participants how to "Lead with Confidence: Becoming a Leader People Trust."

Hajia Safia Murtala, Host of Rayuwar Maata Spotlight on Iqra Radio, rounded out the sessions with insights on Leadership & Entrepreneurship.

Over the two days, participants were immersed in an environment of learning, creativity, and networking. They engaged in hands-on activities, asked questions, shared ideas, and discovered new possibilities for their personal and professional lives.

The HIDAH Humanitarian Foundation expressed its profound gratitude to the trainers, speakers, volunteers, participants, partners, and supporters who contributed their time, knowledge, and resources to make the program a resounding success.

By providing these free, high-value skills, the HIDAH Foundation and its partners are not just teaching trades; they are building confidence, creating pathways to sustainable opportunities, and nurturing the responsible leaders of tomorrow.

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